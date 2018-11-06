Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Salaries of National Security Service employees to increase by 30% in 2019


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The wages of employees of the National Security Service will increase nearly by 30%, NSS deputy director Aram Hakobyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Next year the salaries of the NSS employees will increase nearly by 30%”, he said.

22 billion 580 million AMD will be provided to the NSS from the 2019 state budget, 83% of which will be directed for salaries and monetary promotions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




