Deputy FM is confident Agreement with EU will contribute to ensuring competitiveness in Armenia’s business environment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will create favorable conditions in the business environment for the private companies of both sides, deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan said during the parliamentary debate of the 2019 state budget draft, reports Armenpress.

“The Agreement also envisages expansion of opportunities of Armenian companies in the services field, they will have a chance to deliver services in the EU and vice versa. The implementation of the Agreement will contribute to ensuring competitive principles in Armenia. As a result the phenomenon of abuse of dominating position and the consent between enterprises, which hinder that competitiveness, will be ruled out”, he said.

The deputy minister said the CEPA envisages respective steps aimed at creating favorable conditions for the Armenian and EU private companies in the business environment. This in its turn will benefit the activities of small and medium enterprises by ensuring the predictability and stability of the business environment.

According to Karen Nazaryan, the Agreement is really quite comprehensive. He stated that its implementation will raise the mutual partnership to qualitatively another level.

