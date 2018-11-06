Two postage stamps dedicated to prominent painter Hovhannes Zardayan cancelled and put into circulation in National Gallery of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 100th anniversary of Hovhannes Zardaryan” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the National Gallery of Armenia on November 6, reports Armenpress.

The postage stamps with nominal values of 170 and 230 AMD are printed in “Lowe Martin Group” printing house in Canada with the print-run of 30 000 pcs each. The author of the stamps’ design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp with the nominal of 170 AMD depicts the painting “Spring” of the prominent Armenian painter Hovhannes Zardaryan and the postage stamp with nominal of 230 AMD represents the photo of Hovhannes Zardaryan against the background of his painting “Winter landscape”.

Date of issue: November 06, 2018

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Lowe Martin Group, Canada

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Print run: 30 000 pcs. x 2