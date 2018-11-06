Armenian police force to have new patrol unit in 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian police force will create a new mobile patrol unit in 2019, national police chief Valeriy Osipyan said at parliamentary committee debates today.

“Currently, the patrol units of the police are involved exclusively in maintaining public order and assisting the criminal intelligence units in countering crime. The goal of the new patrol service must be to assist citizens in protecting their rights and lawful interests, assist citizens in need or in dangerous situations and to regulate traffic during mass congestions, accidents, including during man-made disasters and other emergency situations,” Osipyan said.

Other reforms will also take place within the police force in 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan