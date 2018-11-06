Delhi to employ artificial rain to tackle near-toxic levels of air pollution

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. As the air quality of India’s capital city Delhi is reaching the “severe” category, officials are considering to employ artificial rain to tackle the near-toxic levels of air pollution, the Economic Times (ET) reports.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, aided by weather data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and aircraft from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), are planning cloud seeding.

“Artificial rains can be a solution-…together with IMD and IIT Kanpur, we are closely looking at this option,” CPCB member-secretary Prashant Gargava told ET.

Air quality of Delhi has recently, like in the onset of every winter, varied between “severe” and “very poor”. It is likely to be in the “severe” category in the coming days, according to ET.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan