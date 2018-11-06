Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Emergency situations ministry budget to increase 12,3% in 2019


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 12 billion 571 million drams will be allocated to the ministry of emergency situations from the 2019 state budget, a 12,3% increase than last year’s allocation, deputy minister of emergency situations Ara Nazaryan said at parliamentary committee debates.

He said that a large part of the money, more than 80%, will cover salaries and encouragements, i.e. bonuses.

The remainder will cover maintenance spending.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration