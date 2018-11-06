Emergency situations ministry budget to increase 12,3% in 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 12 billion 571 million drams will be allocated to the ministry of emergency situations from the 2019 state budget, a 12,3% increase than last year’s allocation, deputy minister of emergency situations Ara Nazaryan said at parliamentary committee debates.

He said that a large part of the money, more than 80%, will cover salaries and encouragements, i.e. bonuses.

The remainder will cover maintenance spending.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan