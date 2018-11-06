Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

New law to enable students to pay tuition fees on a monthly basis


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A new bill envisages enabling students of universities to pay their yearly tuition fees on a monthly basis.

The bill on amending the law on education was approved today at the parliamentary committee on science, education, culture, youth and sports affairs.

The bill will be included in the next plenary session of parliament.

MP Tigran Urikhanyan said the issue has been raised numerously by students.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




