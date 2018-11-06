Armenia carries out comprehensive expert study on consequences of Iran sanctions – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is currently carrying out a comprehensive expert study on the consequences that the US sanctions on Iran can have on the country, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

“We are closely following the developments in this direction and we are in constant contact with all parties involved in this process. We are clearly presenting our issues and concerns. The traditionally friendly relations with Iran are of vital significance for Armenia.

Currently a comprehensive expert study is underway on the consequences on Armenia of the sanctions on Iran,” she said.

The US imposed sanctions targeting more than 700 individuals, organizations, aircraft and ships in Iran.

The Iran atomic energy company, 70 financial companies, including 14 major banks, have been included in the sanctions.

Those who will cooperate with the sanctioned entities can also be sanctioned by the US.

However, the US granted temporary waivers to seven countries – China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea and Turkey.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan