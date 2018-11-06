Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Matenadaran Foundation has new president of board of trustees


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Ethnographer, historian Levon Abrahamyan has been elected president of the Board of Trustees of the Matenadaran Foundation, caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

“One of the best scientists of present days Levon Abrahamyan has just been elected as president of the board of trustees of the Matenadaran Foundation. The best changes continue,” Harutyunyan said.

Abrahamyan is a corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




