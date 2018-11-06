PEOPLE crowns Idris Elba Sexiest Man Alive 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. PEOPLE magazine has crowned British actor Idris Elba as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2018.

Elba is PEOPLE’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985, and last year’s pick Blake Shelton. Recent winners include The Rock, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

His reveal was made on Monday night’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Elba said. “It’s amazing! I’m really, really happy with that. Thank you so much PEOPLE magazine for making me sexiest man in the world. My mum is going to be very, very proud,” PEOPLE reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan