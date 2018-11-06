Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Soldier killed in Artsakh


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Aristakes Azatyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound on November 6, at 08:25, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

Artsakh’s defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and offers condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




