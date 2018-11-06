Shant Harutyunyan released from prison as part of clemency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Tseghakron party Shant Harutyunyan has been released from prison today.

Harutyunyan’s attorney Inessa Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS that her client was released on a pardon granted by theclemency.

Harutyunyan was sentenced to six years in prison for public disturbances in 2014 for the 2013 November 5 clashes that took place in Yerevan’s Freedom Square and Mashtots Avenue.

