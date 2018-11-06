Armenia Police Chief guarantees no bribes will be distributed during upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan guarantees that all those, who will make an attempt of distributing bribes during the upcoming parliamentary elections, will be held accountable regardless of party affiliation, reports Armenpress.

“I ought to follow and guarantee that there will be no election bribes. Such people will be held strictly accountable regardless of their party affiliation or whoever they are”, the Police Chief told reporters in the Parliament.

Asked whether fair elections are possible by the current Electoral Code, Osipyan said the Electoral Code and the election procedures are not important for the Police, the important thing is that all are equal before the law.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan