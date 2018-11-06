Criminal investigation launched into illegal burials at ancient church site in Armenian town

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A historic-cultural monument site under state protection has been illegally used as a funeral site to bury an unknown number of deceased from 1994 to 2017, according to the general prosecution.

The culture ministry had contacted the general prosecution’s department of state interest protection to study the reports on illegal burials in the area of the Katoghike Church – a historic-cultural site under state preservation – in the town of Talin in Aragatsotn Province.

The general prosecution said that the illegal burials have damaged the integrity of the historic monument.

A criminal investigation has been launched on damaging historic-cultural monuments.

The case has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan