Spice Girls reunite, announce 2019 tour – without Victoria Beckham

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Spice Girls have announced their first tour for a decade, with six UK stadium dates in June next year, BBC reports.

Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm revealed details of the reunion tour in a video on social media on Monday.

Victoria Beckham, however, will not be taking part.

The girl group will kick off the tour at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 1 June 2019, with tickets for all dates going on sale on Saturday at 10.30 GMT.

The foursome will also perform in Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol, finishing at London's Wembley Stadium. They will be supported by Jess Glynne.

The press release said Victoria, who runs a multi-million pound fashion label, would not join the girls on tour due to "business commitments".

In a statement, she said: "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"