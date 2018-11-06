Replacement process of CSTO Secretary General is totally unregulated at this moment, says foreign ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The issue of replacing a CSTO Secretary General isn’t anyhow regulated at this moment and the ongoing consultations are aimed for this matter, deputy foreign minister Garen Nazarian said in parliament today.

MP Naira Zohrabyan (Tsarukyan faction) asked whether the November 8 CSTO summit in Astana will debate the appointment of a new Secretary General.

“The quota still belongs to Armenia. There are opinions among analysts stating that Armenia will not nominate a candidate, or that the candidature is impossible to get confirmed,” Zohrabyan said.

Nazarian noted that the appointment of a Secretary General is discussed by the Collective Security Council at the recommendation or submission of the foreign ministerial council.

“The replacement issue of a Secretary General isn’t anyhow regulated. And the ongoing consultations are directed for this very thing,” he said.

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov, an Armenian general, was removed from office on November 2.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan