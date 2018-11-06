'Not a single historic monument will be brought down as long as I'm in charge' - vows Yerevan chief architect

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Not a single monument included in the Old Yerevan project will be demolished, Yerevan’s chief architect Arthur Meschyan told a news conference today. He said it also refers to all monuments nearby Aram 23 building.

“Project solutions will be required to be changed for these buildings to be preserves. Let’s consider the topic of demolishing historic monuments as closed,” he said, assuring that as long as he is in office not a single monument will be demolished.

“The land owners, contractors, who will buy any area of land that will include any type of a monument, will be obliged to fund the restoration work of these monuments,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan