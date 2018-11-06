Armenia doesn’t cooperate with Iran at the expense of its partnership with a third country – deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The issue of international sanctions against Iran is quite a sensitive topic for Armenia. The relations with Iran never develop at the expanse of third countries, deputy foreign minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The issue of international sanctions against Iran is quite a sensitive topic for Armenia. We have always provided full support to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which was signed between Iran and the respective partner states. Continuation of traditional, mutually beneficial and friendly relations with our neighbor country is very important for us. In the relations with its partner states Armenia has always been guided with the principle to develop these ties based on the bilateral political-economic interests. The relations never develop at the expense of third countries. We are not conducting our cooperation with Iran at the expense of our partnership with the US”, the deputy minister said.

He stated that Armenia, the foreign ministry continues its key mission, holds transparent discussions with partner states, by attaching importance to the Armenia-Iran mutual relations on the one hand, and the relations with the remaining partners on the other hand.

The deputy FM said Armenia follows the ongoing developments in Iran as it’s a vital issue for the country. He informed that they are in constant contact with Iranian partners, as well as with other partner-states engaged in the process. Karen Nazaryan assured that Armenia is concerned over the current situation, tries with an open dialogue to talk about the sensitive issues which can emerge as a result of the current situation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan