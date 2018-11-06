Pashinyan sets up governmental commission for funeral of Yuri Vardanyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan has ordered a governmental commission to be set up to deal with the funeral of Yuri Vardanyan, the retired weightlifter and politician who died November 2.

Caretaker First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan will chair the commission, the ministry of sports of youth affairs said.

The commission is composed of caretaker minister of sports and youth affairs G. Ghazaryan, caretaker foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, first deputy minister of finance K. Brutyan, deputy minister of territorial administration and development H. Simidyan, first deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies, President Armen Sarkissian’s advisor H. Gasparyan, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s deputy T. Virabyan, National Police Chief Valery Osipyan’s deputy A. Kirakosyan, caretaker First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan’s aide D. Karapetyan, and others, including a representative from the Armenian church.

