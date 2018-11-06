Sophia the robot tweets photo with Armenian PM from La Francophonie days
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Sophia the Robot has tweeted a photo showing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan taking a selfie with her during the La Francophonie events in Yerevan.
“My selfie with the Prime Minister of #Armenia! I have quite the collection of selfies now, should I start a scrap book?”
Sophia, the lifelike humanoid robot developed by the Hong-Kong-based Hanson Robotics, delivered remarks at the La Francophonie Economic Forum in Yerevan on October 10.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan