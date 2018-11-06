16 million Euros to be provided for European integration from 2019 state budget

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 16 million Euros will be provided for the European integration from the 2019 state budget of Armenia. The upcoming actions will contribute to the European integration, acting finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said during the parliamentary debate of the 2019 state budget draft, reports Armenpress.

“The former budget drafts didn’t include separate program for the European integration. The results of actions were emphasized. It is supposed they will contribute to the European integration. There was no separate program for this goal. In the context of the 2019 budget the cooperation will also take place in the form of budget support grants. The Armenian authorities are committed to take a number of actions within the frames of this support. This will make us closer to the European family. 16 million Euros is expected to be provided for the European integration according to the 2019 budget draft”, the acting minister said.

He assured that these funds will not be used for implementing the aforementioned actions. The acting minister noted that most of the expected actions will have no connection with these funds.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan