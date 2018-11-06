Putin, Trump most likely to skip Paris meeting due to busy schedule
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to have a full meeting with US President Donald Trump in Paris due to the busy schedule of the events on the end of WWI, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Interfax, commenting on Trump’s doubts on the meeting.
“Indeed, most probably a comprehensive meeting won’t take place in Paris,” Peskov said.
He said that Trump and Putin will have a brief casual meeting and will decide when and where full format negotiations should take place.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:21 Early voting: More than 30 million Americans cast ballots in midterms
- 11:08 Pashinyan sets up governmental commission for funeral of Yuri Vardanyan
- 10:54 Sophia the robot tweets photo with Armenian PM from La Francophonie days
- 10:53 16 million Euros to be provided for European integration from 2019 state budget
- 10:46 20,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon so far in 2018
- 10:41 Putin, Trump most likely to skip Paris meeting due to busy schedule
- 10:36 Eight people dead in residential house fire in Siberia
- 10:20 Spanish conditioning coach joins Armenian national football team
- 10:05 US midterm election kicks off
- 10:02 Iranian cenbank considers alternatives for SWIFT
- 09:57 Raising citizens’ legal consciousness to be one of my goals, says new Ombudsman of Artsakh
- 09:46 Four dead in Yerevan car crash
- 09:35 European Stocks - 05-11-18
- 09:32 US stocks - 05-11-18
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-11-18
- 09:26 Oil Prices Down - 05-11-18
- 11.05-21:45 Foreign Minister of Kuwait receives newly appointed Armenian Ambassador
- 11.05-21:37 UN Special Rapporteur to visit Armenia
- 11.05-20:00 Artsakh welcomes holding of a referendum in New Caledonia of France
- 11.05-19:28 Armenian Government suggests exempting imported electric cars from VAT
- 11.05-18:25 Law on amnesty to enter into force on November 6
- 11.05-17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-11-18
- 11.05-17:51 Asian Stocks - 05-11-18
- 11.05-17:07 Screenings to be held in Armenia’s provinces during 14th Rolan International Film Festival for Children and Young People
- 11.05-16:57 Former Ombudsman of Artsakh plans to establish human rights institution in Armenia
- 11.05-16:31 Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan suspected in illegally using irrigation water supply for 15 years for family business
- 11.05-16:22 Culture ministry opposes renaming Zvartnots airport in honor of Charles Aznavour
- 11.05-16:11 International Weightlifting Federation extends condolences over death of Yuri Vardanyan
- 11.05-15:57 Armenian woman wanted by U.S. law enforcement agencies for white collar crimes turns herself in to Yerevan police
- 11.05-15:48 Charles Aznavour classroom inaugurated in Armenian town school through joint efforts of Stepan Gishyan Charity Foundation and French-Armenian Development Foundation
- 11.05-15:33 No significant changes in culture ministry’s budget for 2019
- 11.05-15:23 SpaceX CEO Elon Musk endorses Trump’s ‘Space Force’ idea
- 11.05-15:19 Caretaker minister of education and science to run for parliament in snap polls by district list from Yerevan’s Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia
- 11.05-15:16 Opening ceremony of 7th Pan-Armenian Games to be held in Artsakh
13:08, 11.02.2018
Viewed 3939 times Weightlifting legend, ex-ambassador Yuri Vardanyan dead at 62
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3539 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
14:00, 11.02.2018
Viewed 2027 times Russian FM Sergey Lavrov weighs in on possibility of involving Artsakh as negotiations party in NK conflict settlement talks
14:33, 11.01.2018
Viewed 1941 times Pashinyan presents vision for normalization of relations with Turkey
10:01, 11.02.2018
Viewed 1916 times Armenian authorities approve U.S. motion on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz