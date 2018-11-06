Putin, Trump most likely to skip Paris meeting due to busy schedule

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to have a full meeting with US President Donald Trump in Paris due to the busy schedule of the events on the end of WWI, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Interfax, commenting on Trump’s doubts on the meeting.

“Indeed, most probably a comprehensive meeting won’t take place in Paris,” Peskov said.

He said that Trump and Putin will have a brief casual meeting and will decide when and where full format negotiations should take place.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan