Eight people dead in residential house fire in Siberia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian investigators have launched a criminal investigation over the death of 8 people in a residential house fire in the town of Yugra in Russia's southwestern Siberian Kemerovo Region, TASS reported citing law enforcement agencies.

"Eight people died, a criminal case was opened over Part 3 Article 109 'Inflicting death by negligence'," the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

It was earlier reported that seven people died in the fire, including five children. Two more people - one adult and one child - were hospitalized. A source in the emergencies services told TASS that one of the hospitalized victims died.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




