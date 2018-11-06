Spanish conditioning coach joins Armenian national football team

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia signed a contract with Javier Miñano, who will be responsible for Armenian National team physical trainings. He will be an assistant to the head coach of the Armenian National Team Armen Gyulbudaghyants, the FFA told Armenpress.

Javier Miñano is one of the most famous conditioning coaches in Europe. He has worked in Real Madrid C.F. for 11 years as well as has been a part of coaching staff of Spanish national team for 8 years.

Miñano, as an assistant to Vicente Del Bosque, won the UEFA Champions league title with Real Madrid 2 times - in 2000 and 2002, and the World Cup – 2010 and Euro – 2012 with the Spanish National Team.

Miñano has also worked in Besiktas J.K. and Racing Santander, while the National team of South Korea was his last workplace.