US midterm election kicks off

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The United States goes to polling stations today for the midterm election.

US President Donald Trump isn't on the ballot, but the results will be a referendum on the polarizing US leader, his policies and the Republican politicians who have tied their fortunes to his. President Trump could have more power or less in Washington by the end of Election Day.

Midterms -- House and Senate races, governors' races -- are held smack in the middle of the President's term, hence the word "midterms." All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be voted on during the midterms, because members run every two years. Thirty-five seats in the 100-member Senate (members serve six-year terms) are on the ballot this year as well. So are the governorships in 36 states, CNN reported.

There's a lot at stake for President Trump. The party that ends up in control of Congress can make the President's life a breeze or a nightmare during the last two years of his term.

After the election, there will be a so-called lame duck session in Congress, which starts in mid-November. Those lawmakers will deal with some pretty big issues -- mainly with a showdown (and possible government shutdown) over funding for Trump's proposed border wall. The new Congress convenes in January.