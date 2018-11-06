Four dead in Yerevan car crash

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed when a Nissan Tiida slammed into the building of a traffic police station in Yerevan’s Noragavit district shortly after midnight November 6.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene after receving a call at 01:51.

The driver died while being rushed to a hospital.

Another three bodies were found nearby the crashed vehicle, the emergency situations ministry said.

All four victims are men.

The press release issued by the ministry did not specify if the three others were passengers of the vehicle or if they were passersby.

Other details, including the identities of the victims, were not reported.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan