LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.35% to $1985.00, copper price up by 3.05% to $6232.50, lead price up by 2.99% to $2012.00, nickel price up by 3.48% to $12040.00, tin price up by 0.55% to $19180.00, zinc price up by 2.61% to $2591.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.85% to $47250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.