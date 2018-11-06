LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.35% to $1985.00, copper price up by 3.05% to $6232.50, lead price up by 2.99% to $2012.00, nickel price up by 3.48% to $12040.00, tin price up by 0.55% to $19180.00, zinc price up by 2.61% to $2591.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.85% to $47250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:32 US stocks - 05-11-18
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-11-18
- 09:26 Oil Prices Down - 05-11-18
- 11.05-21:45 Foreign Minister of Kuwait receives newly appointed Armenian Ambassador
- 11.05-21:37 UN Special Rapporteur to visit Armenia
- 11.05-20:00 Artsakh welcomes holding of a referendum in New Caledonia of France
- 11.05-19:28 Armenian Government suggests exempting imported electric cars from VAT
- 11.05-18:25 Law on amnesty to enter into force on November 6
- 11.05-17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-11-18
- 11.05-17:51 Asian Stocks - 05-11-18
- 11.05-17:07 Screenings to be held in Armenia’s provinces during 14th Rolan International Film Festival for Children and Young People
- 11.05-16:57 Former Ombudsman of Artsakh plans to establish human rights institution in Armenia
- 11.05-16:31 Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan suspected in illegally using irrigation water supply for 15 years for family business
- 11.05-16:22 Culture ministry opposes renaming Zvartnots airport in honor of Charles Aznavour
- 11.05-16:11 International Weightlifting Federation extends condolences over death of Yuri Vardanyan
- 11.05-15:57 Armenian woman wanted by U.S. law enforcement agencies for white collar crimes turns herself in to Yerevan police
- 11.05-15:48 Charles Aznavour classroom inaugurated in Armenian town school through joint efforts of Stepan Gishyan Charity Foundation and French-Armenian Development Foundation
- 11.05-15:33 No significant changes in culture ministry’s budget for 2019
- 11.05-15:23 SpaceX CEO Elon Musk endorses Trump’s ‘Space Force’ idea
- 11.05-15:19 Caretaker minister of education and science to run for parliament in snap polls by district list from Yerevan’s Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia
- 11.05-15:16 Opening ceremony of 7th Pan-Armenian Games to be held in Artsakh
- 11.05-15:09 CSTO spokesperson unaware of Belarusian candidature for Secretary General
- 11.05-14:50 2,8 billion drams to be allocated to school-building
- 11.05-14:38 Public education to get billions more in 2019
- 11.05-14:28 New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan presents credentials to Armenian President
- 11.05-14:26 Stop my music – Rihanna tells Trump after Don’t Stop The Music is played at campaign rally
- 11.05-14:12 Stabilization of state debt one of 2019 fiscal policy goals – acting finance minister
- 11.05-13:49 Armenia to nominate ex-defense minister V. Harutyunyan as new Secretary General of CSTO
- 11.05-13:46 Amount of funds allocated to national minorities will remain unchanged in 2019 state budget
- 11.05-13:40 Funds provided from state budget to education sector will increase by 12%
- 11.05-13:35 Lusavor Hayastan party cites electoral code as reason for running individually in early polls
- 11.05-13:31 China's imported goods, services estimated to exceed 40 trillion USD in next 15 years, says Xi
- 11.05-13:16 Second round of Georgian presidential election most likely to take place December 2
- 11.05-13:01 CSTO discusses appointing Secretary of Security Council of Belarus as Secretary General of the organization – media
13:08, 11.02.2018
Viewed 3935 times Weightlifting legend, ex-ambassador Yuri Vardanyan dead at 62
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3534 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
14:00, 11.02.2018
Viewed 2019 times Russian FM Sergey Lavrov weighs in on possibility of involving Artsakh as negotiations party in NK conflict settlement talks
14:33, 11.01.2018
Viewed 1937 times Pashinyan presents vision for normalization of relations with Turkey
10:01, 11.02.2018
Viewed 1905 times Armenian authorities approve U.S. motion on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz