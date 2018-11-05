Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Foreign Minister of Kuwait receives newly appointed Armenian Ambassador


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad al-Sabah received on November 5 newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia Sarmen Baghdasaryan, ARMENPRESS reports Kuwait News Agency informs.

Sarmen Baghdasaryan was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait in September.

