Foreign Minister of Kuwait receives newly appointed Armenian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad al-Sabah received on November 5 newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia Sarmen Baghdasaryan, ARMENPRESS reports Kuwait News Agency informs.

Sarmen Baghdasaryan was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait in September.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan