Armenian Government suggests exempting imported electric cars from VAT
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia suggested exempting the imported electric cars from VAT, if they are not exported to other countries, including the EAEU member countries, during a period of at least one year from the next day of being imported.
ARMENPRESS reports the draft law on amending the Tax Code of Armenia is posted on e-draft.am website.
If the bill is adopted, it will enter into force on January 1, 2019 and will be valid until December 31, 2030.
Ecological reasons stand behind the bill.
Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan
