Law on amnesty to enter into force on November 6


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The official Facebook page of “Official Bulletin” has published the full text of the law on amnesty. ARMENPRESS reports the law will enter into force on November 6.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




