Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-11-18

YEREVAN, 5 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 487.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.22 drams to 554.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.41 drams to 634.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 29.14 drams to 19312.1 drams. Silver price up by 5.97 drams to 232.29 drams. Platinum price up by 229.30 drams to 13573.8 drams.