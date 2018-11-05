Former Ombudsman of Artsakh plans to establish human rights institution in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Former Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan argues that Armenia’s civil society needs new people and new institutions.

He told a news conference today that he plans to found a new human rights institution in Armenia.

He says that after the domestic political changes the people who were in the civil society arena shifted to state employment which resulted in a reduced intensity of supervision of the government.

“Any government requires public supervision”, he said.

“I see myself in this sector. At this moment I can say that I am establishing a human rights foundation, I am at the negotiations and discussions phase,” he said.

Melikyan resigned as Artsakh’s Ombudsman earlier in September.

