Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan suspected in illegally using irrigation water supply for 15 years for family business

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary information, the greenhouses owned by the families of former PM Hovik Abrahamyan and his brother Henrik Abrahamyan have been irrigated through illegally installed water pipes for nearly 15 years, State Oversight Service director Davit Sanasaryan said on Facebook.

“We are coherent and we await the law enforcement agencies’ work,” he added.

Caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan has tasked the State Oversight Service to investigate the Artashat Water User Company. Inspectors have discovered 100mm 50-70literes/second capacity pipe connections at the facility which has been installed to irrigate the nearby vineyards. But the pumping station doesn’t have the right to supply irrigation water and the connections are illegal.

The Artashat Vincom LLC and the greenhouses are owned by former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan’s family.

Proceedings are being prepared in the Artashat Police Department of Ararat Province, according to Sanasaryan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan