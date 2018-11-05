Culture ministry opposes renaming Zvartnots airport in honor of Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of culture has a negative stance about the proposed renaming of the “Zvartnots” airport to “Aznavour” airport.

“We have presented our stance by bringing justifications and arguments. Our stance regarding the renaming is negative, but given both the talk on social media and individual bids, a necessity to organize a public discussion emerged, where experts will take part. The stakeholder parties will have the chance to present their stance and ask questions to them,” caretaker minister Lilit Makunts said at a news conference today.

She said that agencies in-charge will make a decision in this regard after the public discussion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan