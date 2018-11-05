SpaceX CEO Elon Musk endorses Trump’s ‘Space Force’ idea

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s proposed Space Force.

Elon Musk said in an interview to Recode that he sees a new branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as “obvious” as Americans travel far off the planet.

“It’s basically defense in space. And then I think also it could be pretty helpful for maybe expanding our civilization,” Musk told Kara Swisher on a new episode of Recode Decode. “I do think it will become obvious over time that a Space Force is a sensible thing to do.”

Donald Trump signaled the launch of the new military operation this year, and hopes to have it running by 2020. It would sit alongside branches like the Army and the Air Force.

Musk described the agency as similar to the Air Force, something he said was criticized as unnecessary when air wars were managed by the Army but which is now a specialized division.

“And people today may not realize back then it was wildly penned as a ridiculous thing to create the Air Force, but now everyone’s like, ‘Obviously you should have an Air Force,’” Musk said. “And I think it’s gonna become obvious that we should have a Space Force, too.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan