Caretaker minister of education and science to run for parliament in snap polls by district list from Yerevan’s Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan (Civil Contract Party) says he will run for parliament in the December 9 snap election by a district list from Yerevan’s Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia administrative districts.

“I was nominated in this area in the past election also and I had rather positive results,” Harutyunyan told reporters today.

Speaking about the Civil Contract Party’s list and people included in it, he said that the list isn’t ready yet.

