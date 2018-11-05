Caretaker minister of education and science to run for parliament in snap polls by district list from Yerevan’s Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan (Civil Contract Party) says he will run for parliament in the December 9 snap election by a district list from Yerevan’s Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia administrative districts.

“I was nominated in this area in the past election also and I had rather positive results,” Harutyunyan told reporters today.

Speaking about the Civil Contract Party’s list and people included in it, he said that the list isn’t ready yet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan