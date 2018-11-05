2,8 billion drams to be allocated to school-building

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 2,8 billion drams will be allocated for the school-building scector in 2019 within the framework of the education improvement project underway with support from World Bank, caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan said during parliamentary committee debates of the 2019 state budget bill.

“We’ve also discussed the school-building issues with the government and various agencies and the sector will be allocated with rather big amounts also,” he said, adding that 2,8 billion will be allocated, which implies “capital investments in high schools, elementary and primary schools and educational organizations, namely KTAK [National Center of Educational Technologies].”

The public education sector will receive 4,3 billion drams more than in 2018 by the 2019 state budget, he said earlier.

The 2019 state budget bill is under debates today in the parliamentary committee on science, education, culture, youth and sports affairs and the committee on fiscal and budgetary matters.

“We have recorded increase of allocated sums in several directions. This particularly relates to public education. We’ve started a number of new programs in various sectors which can give results already next year. We have allocated nearly 4,3 billion drams more money this year to the public education program for organization of the sector and implementation of the elementary specialized public education subproject,” caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan said.

