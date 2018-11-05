Public education to get billions more in 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The public education sector will receive 4,3 billion drams more than in 2018 by the 2019 state budget.

The 2019 state budget bill will be debated today in the parliamentary committee on science, education, culture, youth and sports affairs and the committee on fiscal and budgetary matters, caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan said.

“We have recorded increase of allocated sums in several directions. This particularly relates to public education. We’ve started a number of new programs in various sectors which can give results already next year. We have allocated nearly 4,3 billion drams more money this year to the public education program for organization of the sector and implementation of the elementary specialized public education subproject,” Harutyunyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan