New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia Bolot Otunbayev (residence in Moscow, Russia) on November 5 presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished him success, expressing confidence that he will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Kyrgyz relations. The President said the intensification of political dialogue, the deepening of commercial and humanitarian relations derive from the interests of the two friendly peoples.

In his turn the Ambassador assured that he will make all efforts to further develop and expand the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

