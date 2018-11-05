Stabilization of state debt one of 2019 fiscal policy goals – acting finance minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The fiscal policy of the next year aims at stabilizing the state debt, acting minister of finance Atom Janjughazyan said during the parliamentary debate of the 2019 state budget draft, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia still is assessed a country with low debt burden, but this doesn’t mean that we must weaken our vigilance. And the proposed fiscal policy also aims at stabilizing the state debt. The opportunity that will exist next year has hinted this logic to meet the state needs by the finance of state programs. Therefore, it is predicted that next year we will have a chance to make a total of 1 trillion 642 billion AMD expenditures which is the sum of our expected incomes and the opportunity to take debt”, he said.

The 2019 state budget funds are expected to be spent with certain logic.

“The draft includes the country’s needs in accordance with the existing regulations. This means that revisions of separate programs are possible, which can find their reflection after the budget approval”, the acting minister said, adding that if there are programs which will require changes in the law, they will be submitted for the parliament’s discussion.

