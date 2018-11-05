Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Armenia to nominate ex-defense minister V. Harutyunyan as new Secretary General of CSTO


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will nominate former defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan for CSTO Secretary General, a source familiar with the matter told ARMENPRESS.

“The political decision regarding this issue has already been made, taking into account that Armenia has assumed the CSTO leadership until 2020,” the source told ARMENPRESS.

Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov was removed from office as Secretary General of the CSTO on November 2.

