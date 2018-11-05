Amount of funds allocated to national minorities will remain unchanged in 2019 state budget

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The amount of funds provided to the national minorities will not change according to the 2019 state budget draft, acting minister of finance Atom Janjughazyan said during the parliamentary debate of the 2019 state budget draft, in response to MP Knyaz Hasanov’s question, Armenpress reports.

The lawmaker noted that every year 20 million AMD is provided to national minorities for the implementation of their programs, but added that these sums are not enough.

“You cannot find a program where the amount of money provided is assessed that it could not be more. Therefore, here we cannot discuss a separate issue of a budget of any program. It should be considered in a whole. In other words, increase anywhere means revision of priorities or prediction of additional income. The sums provided to national minorities will remain the same according to the 2019 state budget draft”, the acting minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan