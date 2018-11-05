Funds provided from state budget to education sector will increase by 12%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. According to the 2019 state budget draft, it is expected to increase the funds provided to the education sector by 12%, acting minister of finance Atom Janjughazyan said during the parliamentary debate of the 2019 state budget draft, Armenpress reports.

“Usually, it is accepted to compare the education budget with the gross domestic product and make judgments based on this. The education budget will increase by 12% according to the 2019 state budget draft. But more rapid GDP growth rate is expected. Therefore, the share of the education budget in the GDP has decreased by 0.09%”, he said.

In other words, it was expected to use 2.17% from the 2018 state budget for education, and 2.8% for 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan