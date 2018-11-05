Lusavor Hayastan party cites electoral code as reason for running individually in early polls

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. After long discussions, Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) Party has made a decision to participate in the December 9 early election of parliament individually, chairman of the party, MP Edmon Marukyan told a news conference today.

Asked why they’ve decided to run individually and not as part of the Luys alliance, he said: “We had long discussions about the participation format and made a decision to run for parliament individually. I thank my colleagues, particularly the Hanrapetutyun (Republic, not to be confused with Republican Party) party – [led by] Aram Sargsyan, the Civil Contract Party, [led by] Nikol Pashinyan, for the path that we passed together. Together we founded the Yelk bloc of parties, which had an exclusive significance in the lives of citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people,” Marukyan said.

He said that the fact that the old electoral code remains in force has naturally impacted their decision, and that they’ve reached a conclusion that running individually is the best option.

“On the other hand, we believe that our cooperation opportunities with Civil Contract and Republic parties aren’t exhausted and in the event of this kind of an opportunity in the future, for the benefit of Armenian citizens, new cooperation is possible,” he said.

He said that their electoral list will include representatives from various civil groups and political parties, who will run for parliament in all 13 electoral districts of the country.

Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) party has released a statement yesterday about the format of its participation in the upcoming early elections of parliament.

“Lusavor Hayastan party has put the mission of systematic, irreversible reforms at the foundation of its establishment. The party’s participation in the first parliamentary elections by the Yelk alliance of parties became historic and fateful not only in the modern history of our people, but also individually for each party of the Yelk alliance. The revolution that took place in Armenia has qualitatively changed the political priorities in the country by enabling equal participation opportunities for the first time to each subject that takes part in political processes.

As a result of long discussions with the Hanrapetutyun [Republic] party, Lusavor Hayastan party has made a decision to participate in the upcoming elections of the National Assembly [parliament] by the Lusavor Hayastan party list, with its own vision and programs.

Lusavor Hayastan will also involve in its list representatives from other political forces and active civil groups sharing similar ideology. After the Yerevan City Council election, highly valuing the jointly passed path together with the Hanrapetutyun party by the Luys alliance, the parties will continue cooperation in the Yerevan City Council within the framework of the Luys faction.

Lusavor Hayastan party thanks its partners from the Yelk alliance by finding the many years of extra-parliamentary and parliamentary produtvie work with the two – Hanrapetutyun and Civil Contract parties, to be invaluable and important. We believe that the powerful potential of united joint work is not exhausted, therefore we wish each of them good luck in the upcoming election for the benefit and welfare of the Republic of Armenia and citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” the statement says.

Early election of parliament will take place December 9 in Armenia.

