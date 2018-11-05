China's imported goods, services estimated to exceed 40 trillion USD in next 15 years, says Xi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said that China's imported goods and services are estimated to exceed 30 trillion U.S. dollars and 10 trillion U.S. dollars, respectively, in the next 15 years, Xinhua reported.

The President of China made the remarks Monday while delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Xi said measures announced in April to relax market access have been so far implemented.

China is taking solid steps to expand financial opening-up, continue to advance opening-up in the service sector, deepen opening-up in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and accelerate the opening-up process of sectors including telecommunications, education, medical treatment and culture, Xi said, according to Xinhua.

