Second round of Georgian presidential election most likely to take place December 2

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The second round of Georgia’s presidential election will most likely take place December 2, local media reported citing sources at the central electoral commission of the country.

But the commission neither confirmed nor denied the report to Interfax.

“The commission and courts are currently examining complaints that have taken place during the first round. This process must end by November 17, after which the central electoral commission will announce the date of the second round,” central electoral commission spokesperson Anna Mikeladze said.

The October 28 first round failed to elect a president as neither of the candidates were able to garner the required percentage of votes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan