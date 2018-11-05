CSTO discusses appointing Secretary of Security Council of Belarus as Secretary General of the organization – media

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The issue of appointing Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas as Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is being discussed in the CSTO, Kommersant reports.

The heads of CSTO member states will make a final decision on the CSTO Secretary General on November 8.

The heads of CSTO states (Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan) will participate in the Collective Security Council session in Astana, Kazakhstan on November 8.

According to diplomatic sources, the representative of Belarus will most likely assume the position of the CSTO Secretary General for the next three years.

Yuri Khachaturov has been dismissed from the post of the CSTO Secretary General on November 2. CSTO deputy secretary general Valery Semerikov has temporarily assumed the duties of the Secretary General.

Stanislav Zas is the most likely candidate for the CSTO chief: he is serving as Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus since November 4, 2015.



