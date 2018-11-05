Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Parliamentary committees debate 2019 state budget bill


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary committees continue debating the 2019 state budget bill.

Today the budget draft will be debated at the science, education, culture, youth and sports committee, as well as the fiscal and budgetary committee.

Lawmakers are expected to focus on the revenues and spending in the science, education, culture, sports, youth and information sectors.

Caretaker finance minister Atom Janjughazyan, caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan, caretaker minister of culture Lilit Makunts, caretaker minister of sports and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan, among others, will deliver reports.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




