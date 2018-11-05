Senior tax inspector arrested for grand theft, bribery

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A senior tax inspector at the State Revenue Committee has been arrested in suspicion of embezzling 5,000,000 drams, police said.

Police said the inspector, Artak Petrosyan, persuaded one of his acquaintances – Artyom Gasparyan, an accountant at a company under investigation by the State Revenue Committee- to give him 5,000,000 drams in order to drop the proceedings. Petrosyan told Gasparyan the investigation will be dropped as soon as another party will receive the cash. But, the senior tax inspector simply embezzled the money.

The Investigative Committee placed Petrosyan under arrest on November 1.

He is suspected in mediating bribery and grand theft. Artyom Gasparyan has also been brought in for proceedings.

Both are under pre-trial detention. Gasparyan is charged with attempted bribery.

The investigation continues, police said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan