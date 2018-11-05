Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

LVMH co-founder Alain Chevalier dead at 87


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) co-founder Alain Chevalier has passed away at the age of 87 in Megeve, France, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended condolences to Chevalier’s family over the passing, according to the newspaper.

According to reports, the LVMH co-founder died on November 1.  The funeral will take place November 7.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration