LVMH co-founder Alain Chevalier dead at 87

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) co-founder Alain Chevalier has passed away at the age of 87 in Megeve, France, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended condolences to Chevalier’s family over the passing, according to the newspaper.

According to reports, the LVMH co-founder died on November 1. The funeral will take place November 7.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan